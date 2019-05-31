With Summertime here we are all looking for a cool lite delicious dessert to serve. Refreshing and easy recipes are the way we would like to start the warm summer months when we think of desserts. These recipes for Summer will ensure your cookouts or party will end on a sweet note. With simple ingredients our Strawberry Watermelon pie is a dessert that looks as fabulous as it taste. Summer Sand Bars with their brown sugar topping are both sweet and yummy and will surely be a cool treat as it melts in your mouth. Don’t be surprised when your friends ask for a repeat on these delicious desserts!
Queen's Tip: Summer fruits are coming in, peaches, blueberries, blackberries, take advantage of them by using them in salads, dessert recipes or just a colorful healthy fruit bowl.
Strawberry Watermelon Pie
1 package (3ounce) Sugar Free Jello
1/4 cup boiling water
1(16 ounce) frozen whipped topping
2 cups diced seeded watermelon
1(9) inch graham cracker crust pie shell In bowl dissolve jello in boiling water. Cool to room temperature. Fold in whipped topping, then add diced watermelon. Spoon into pie crust and chill 2 hours. Delicious, pink, very easy, and Summertime cool.
Summer Sand Bar
Grease a 13/9 pan
1 cup white sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 and 1/2 cup flour
3 egg yolks plus 1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
Mix all of the above ingredients and pour in 13/ 9 pan
Second Layer:
2 cups light brown sugar
3 egg whites stiffly beaten
Beat egg whites until stiff, fold in brown sugar. Pour over first mixture in 13/9 pan. Bake 325 degrees for 45 minutes.
Cool, cut into squares. So yummy!
