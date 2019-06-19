Community Arts and Culture presents a celebration of international foods, local craft beers, and a taste of Miami’s music scene at the Murray Nelson Cultural Center
The 2019 Afro Roots Fest concludes at Mile Marker 102 in Key Largo on Saturday, June 29, 2019. For the first time ever, the beloved music festival will team up with local favorite Arthur’s Caribbean Kitchen, who will create a special menu presenting a taste of international cuisines from Africa to the Caribbean. The event will also offer craft beer tastings by South Florida standouts the The TANK Brewing Company and the Florida Keys Brewing Company, in addition to featuring live music by Elastic Bond, JUke, the Nag Champayons, plus the DJ Le Spam VW Bus Experience. The result? An evolving Afro Roots Fest offering deep satisfaction for music fans and foodies alike.
“We are thrilled to conclude the 21st edition of the festival with the addition of a culinary twist,” says Jose Elias, festival founder and executive director of Community Arts and Culture (CAC). “The event will celebrate the diversity of Miami’s local music scene, with something for fans of all genres, be it Latin funk, rock, blues, or psychedelia.” Elias has organized Afro Roots Fest for 21 years, the last two enjoying multi-county runs, including stops in the Florida Keys.
Also, there will be a variety of arts and craft vendors, plus a Moksha Virtual Reality Gallery curated by the Moksha Arts Collective. The festival will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Cultural Center (102050 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037). All ages are welcome. Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation.
Free transportation to and from the event aboard the Afro Roots Jam Bus will be available from The TANK Brewing Company (5100 NW 72nd Ave, Bay A-1, Miami, FL 33166). It will depart at 1:30 p.m. and return by 10 p.m. Seating is limited so those interested must RSVP on the festival Eventbrite page.
Nacional Records recording artists Elastic Bond were established in Miami in 2006. Originally a loose studio collaboration between Venezuelan producer-musician Andrés Ponce and Honduran singer-songwriter Sofy Encanto, the band now fuses funk, hip-hop, soul and Latin into a sound self-described as psychedelic tropical soul written and performed in Spanish and English. Their latest release is 2017’s Honey Bun, a collaboration with Grammy-winner Adrian Quesada as co-producer. www.ElasticBond.com
JUke is a four-piece, “post-blues,” hybrid with a high motor and bottomless soul. Spearheaded by frontman / harmonica player / singer Eric Garcia, the band’s content touches on non-traditional subject matter while simultaneously keeping the crowd moving with a smile on their faces. They are jam festival favorites, appearing at events such as Wanee, Hulaween, AURA, Magnolia Fest, and the Orange Blossom Jamboree.
Miami’s Afro Galactic / Tropidelic funksters the Nag Champayons blend African, Caribbean and North American influences into a unique and extremely danceable sound. Their most recent release is the single and video for “Brazilian LSD”, which served as a follow up to 2015’s masterful Rising Sounds of a Sinking City, a darkly serious and ominous 21-minute environmentally-conscious theme. For more details, visit www.NagChampayons.com.
Andrew Yeomanson, AKA DJ Le Spam spins all manner of genres, from Miami funk to soul, salsa to world music and everything in between. He has held many high-profile DJ residencies, and spun at countless private and corporate events. Le Spam also records and produces music from his City of Progress Studio in North Miami and leads the Latin Grammy-nominated and nationally and internationally-touring band the Spam Allstars, are one of Miami’s most popular and longest-running bands.
The event is being made possible with the generous support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, and the Friends of Key Largo Cultural Center.
