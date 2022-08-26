This week, Rotarians Moe Hakssa and Marcel Zangger present another donation to the facility to help offset their costs. Their costs are many to maintain the place many local people come to get a good cooked meal several times a week. In recent years Homestead Rotary has given over $20,000.00 in cash donations to the facility and in addition purchased equipment like the giant restaurant stove the staff are standing in front of.
Besides money, the Soup Kitchen needs volunteers to cook, clean and serve the hundreds that they feed every Mon., Wed. and Fri.
If you are part on an organization that wants to help, call Karen Brindle at the Kitchen at 305-245-7448.
