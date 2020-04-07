Even though the doors to your local Library are closed under the on going actions to restrict the spread of COVID-19, you can still read or listen to books and music, watch videos, browse popular magazines, and take a wide range of online classes.
The website WWW.MDPLS.org and a few free apps on your phone or tablet are the gateways to a wide array of content for the whole family.
You will need a library card for access. Library cards are free for residents in the MiamiDade Public Library System taxing district. This includes unincorporated MiamiDade County and all municipalities except Bal Harbour Village, Hialeah, Miami Shores, North Miami, North Miami Beach and the Town of Surfside.
If you don’t already have a card you can apply online at mdpls.org. Just click on Get A Library Card and follow the easy directions.
eBooks and magazines are available in a number of formats and can be read on computers and many other devices.
Audio books, music, and videos as well can be downloaded to your computer or cellphone. From the main Library page click on Quick Links then Mobile Apps. Once you have installed the appropriate free app you can explore and enjoy the many digital assets in the Library’s collection.
There are also a number of training and education resources both for kids and adults. From the main Library page click on Explore and then Learning and Training. Here you can access iterally thousands of video classes and other learning resources on Lynda.com and Gale Cengage Learning. Tutor.com is also available for one-on-one tutoring sessions for students.
For help and questions the Library Customer Care team is available by Email customercare@mdpls.org Monday – Friday from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday – Sunday 9 am to 6pm. The Team can also be reached by phone at (305) 375-2665 from 9 am to 6 pm all week.
