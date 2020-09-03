Long live the King!
Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43, on August 28, after a four-year bout with colon cancer.
Portraying such Black icons such as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and even set to have taken on the on-screen role of the African samurai Yasuke, Boseman will be missed worldwide for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel Studios Black Panther franchise.
Having bought the character to life in 2018 from the Marvel comics of the same name, Black Panther dropped in theaters at a time when the Black community hadn’t seen a role like this since 1998’s Blade, starring Wesley Snipes as the Marvel comic vampire and vampire hunter.
As a black comic fan myself, I couldn’t be happier!
Loving comics since I was a kid, and getting to watch such a different character and setting as his fictional African kingdom of Wakanda in a movie theater was breathtakingly exhilarating, and the incredible action and adventure that I saw there was simply awe-inspiring.
Black Panther was just too damn good!
As was Boseman in the role, and even more so during his last four years.
Now, after his death, are we only aware of just how much of a hero this South Carolina native really was: undergoing chemotherapy and surgeries, struggling while never publicly acknowledging he was sick, and still working on films like the recent Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame without ever complaining of what he was dealing with.
In addition, Boseman offered his time and resources to empower, educate, and economize those in need.
Whether visiting children’s hospitals to offer a smile and his time, offering the 150th anniversary commencement speech at his alma mater -- Howard
University -- to rousing applause, or raising money for various charities and organizations, Boseman embodied a true superhero when it’s not always easy to do; especially now.
His support of movements like Black Lives Matter, offered hope and comfort to millions globally who needed it, at a time when it didn’t seem possible.
And this is the true legacy of a king, one that goes on long after they’ve passed, to generations of people into the future.
So long as his memory exists, the power of the Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s life will resonate and echo forward for all.
All hail the king…rest in power and peace…
