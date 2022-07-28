Providing Greater Access to Lifesaving Mental Health Care for Military Community
Headstrong Project Inc. (“Headstrong”), a national-facing mental health practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their family members with barrier-free mental health treatment, today announced that it has officially launched their life-saving services in the State of Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).
Since its founding in 2012, Headstrong has provided mission-critical mental health care to address the increased need within the military community.
With the planned launch, Headstrong will have at least 20 trauma-focused trained clinicians available to serve 75 clients in Florida with plans to grow in both clinicians and clients served over the years to come.
This expansion is possible because of the partnership and generous support of WWP.
Together, WWP and Headstrong will work to address the mental health needs of Florida’s post-9/11 warriors and their families.
“Given the rising unmet mental health needs of post-9/11 veteran families and members of the wounded warrior community, opening access to
Headstrong’s rich and experienced clinician base is absolutely what’s needed at this moment here in Florida,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s CEO.
“We’re thankful for the partnership with Wounded Warrior Project. Their leadership gets it, as do we, and that makes all the difference in the world as we work together to care for our warriors and their families.”
“We’re proud to support Headstrong’s expansion in Florida to better serve warriors living with invisible wounds of war,” said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. “Like Wounded Warrior Project, Headstrong understands that mental health treatment is critical in the fight against veteran suicide. And together, we can break down barriers to care, connect warriors with qualified providers, and ultimately make a difference in Florida by saving lives.”
By offering trauma-focused telehealth services in these areas, warriors that are maybe reluctant to receive treatment due to stigma around mental health care, those facing delays, or even those or unable to reach treatment due to a lack of facilities, can now receive life-changing care from trained clinicians – right in their own home.
WWP’s Annual Warrior Survey data shows that many warriors don’t know where to turn for help or are reluctant to reach out for mental health assistance. That same data also shows that about 1 in 5 WWP registered warriors reported difficulty in receiving or continuing professional mental health care. The needs for those living with the invisible wounds of war is great and growing.
To learn more visit getheadstrong.org.
