Dress up your next grilled cheese idea with our recipes below. These sandwiches can be lunch, a snack, or even a late night dinner. These gourmet grilled cheeses are loaded with rich gooey cheese, fresh fruits, herbs, and yes, everyones favorite bacon. It's easy to dress up this childhood favorite comfort food into a gourmet adult grilled cheese just by adding simple ingredients.
Bacon Basil & Tomato Grilled Cheese
2 slices hearty white bread
(I used Brioche bread)
4 slices Havarti cheese
4 slices bacon cooked
1 Roma tomato sliced
1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2-3 tablespoons butter
Heat skillet on medium. Butter one side of each bread slice. Place two slices of cheese on top of 1 bread. Top with sliced Roma tomato, then fresh chopped basil, then four slices of bacon. Lay 2 remaining slices cheese on top of bacon. May use mayonnaise on top inside slice of bread if desired. Place buttered slice of bread on top. Place buttered side up in skillet cover with a lid and grill in skillet until bread becomes golden. Flip over, cover again with lid and cook until cheese melts and bread is golden. Cut and serve.
Gourmet Ham Apple and Swiss Grilled Cheese
2 slices Rye bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
1/2 green apple sliced thin peeling on
3 thin slices lean ham
1 teaspoon grainy mustard
2-3 tablespoons butter
Heat skillet on medium. Butter one side of each bread slice. Place two slices Swiss cheese on top of bread slice. Place apple slices on top, then ham slices, then remaining 2 slices cheese. May use mustard on top inside of bread if desired.
Place buttered side of bread in skillet, cover with lid and grill in skillet until bread is golden. Flip over, cover with lid and cook until cheese melts and bread is golden. Slice and serve warm with green apple slices.
Cranberry Brie Turkey Grilled Cheese
2 slices hearty whole white or grain bread
4 slices Brie cheese
4 slices Turkey breast
1/4 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
2-3 tablespoons butter
Heat skillet on medium.
Butter one side of each piece of bread. On unbuttered side spread 1/2 of cranberry sauce, then 2 slices brie, 4 slices turkey, then other half of brie.
Spread remaining cranberry sauce on unbuttered side of bread. Place buttered side of bread in skillet, cover with lid and grill in skillet until bread is golden. Flip over, cover with lid and cook until cheese melts and bread is golden. Slice and Serve with extra cranberry sauce for dipping.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
1 package chocolate cake mix (Swiss or dark) 1small package instant chocolate pudding mix
1 cup chocolate chips
1 3/4 cup sour cream
1/2 cup water
4 eggs
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Mix dry ingredients together.
Add remaining ingredients and mix well with mixer for 2 to 3 minutes.
Pour into a greased bunt pan. Bake at 350° for 60 minutes or until caked test done. Cool to room temperature frost with an all butter frosting.
Frosting
One stick unsalted butter
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1 (32) ounce box powdered sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
With mixer, cream butter. Add cocoa, sugar and milk, mixing well until creamy and spreadable.
Tip: when testing doneness of cakes and breads you’ll see the words in recipes when a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean make sure the pic comes out clean , dry and free of crumbs, then it’s done. Remember, unnecessary jarring can cause a cake to fall if it’s not done yet.
