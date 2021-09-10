With game season here, friends like to get together to enjoy game day and good foods. Individual servings of your choice seem to be the novelty this year. Guests like to “pick up and go” easy no fuss foods. Last year was not a great time for this well loved event for fans. Our recipes below are simple and can be served in throwaway containers for individual servings for your guest. Make your Layered Taco Dip in advance, pack it in your cooler, and take it to your tailgate. Your guest will enjoy these individual delicious treats. Just toss away the empty containers. Have them grab a party snack mix that’s also in a disposable container and take to the game with them. Easy, festive and no fuss for the hostess.
Layered Taco Dip
1 (16) ounce canned refried beans
One packet taco seasoning
1 cup guacamole (fresh or store-bought)
One 8 ounce container of sour cream
1 cup salsa (bought or homemade)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup tomatoes diced
1/4 cup green onions chopped
1/4 cup black olives
In a small bowl stir together refried beans and taco seasoning until combined. Layer about 2 tablespoons of beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and cheese into each cup. Gently push down each layer. Top each cup with chopped tomatoes chopped green onions and chopped black olives. Serve with tortilla chips. You can even place chips in ziploc bags for each guest to pick up and dip with. So easy to prepare. Your guests will enjoy having their own individual serving. No double dipping here!!
Tip: Ideas for tailgate party foods also include hamburgers, hotdogs, pork or chicken sliders and cold salads. Don’t forget to serve in as many disposable containers as possible, it’s easier for cleanup!
Tailgate Snack Mix
1 bag oyster crackers
One packet Original Ranch Salad dressing mix
2 tablespoons dried dill weed
6 cups Kellogg’s Crispix Corn and Rice Cereal
6 cups small pretzels
3/4 cup vegetable oil
In a bowl, mix together oil, dill, and ranch dressing packet. Toss cereal, pretzels and oyster crackers in mixture coating well. Spread mixture on lined baking sheet and bake 30 minutes at 250°. Stir mixture after 10 minutes while baking. Cool completely and divide into individual containers to transport for your guests. You can freeze mixture in an airtight container for later use also. This mix is delicious and will last for weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.