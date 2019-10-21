Fall is a season we never seem to tire of. Apple, Caramel, Pumpkins, are all of the flavors of this special season we like to enjoy this time of the year. Apple Cinnamon crunch is one of my favorite Fall desserts. It is a quick and easy treat you can make in a short amount of time. Serve it by itself or with vanilla ice cream. Our Pumpkin milk shake is for sure a delicious after school snack, topped off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice. Who doesn’t love a Fall Caramel Cake? Another Fall favorite, moist layer cakes with perfect Caramel frosting takes a little more time to prepare but well worth it. Happy Fall!
Pumpkin Milk Shake
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1cup whole milk
1/2 cup pumpkin purée
1 teaspoon Pumpkin pie spice
With blender, mix ice cream ,milk, pumpkin purée, and pumpkin pie spice. Blend well. Pour into 2 serving glasses and top off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice. I serve with a few Candy corn on the side. Just a cute Fall garnish.
Caramel Cake
3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
3 cups white sugar
1 1/2 cups butter
5 eggs
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cream butter, sugar, and eggs beating well. Add flour, baking powder alternately with milk. Add vanilla extract. Beat well. Pour into 3 greased and floured cake pans. Bake 350 for 30 minutes or until center of cake test clean.
Frosting
1-16 box brown sugar
1 cup butter
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1- 16 oz box powdered sugar
Combine brown sugar and butter in saucepan. Cook over low heat until sugar dissolves. Add in Evaporated milk and bring to gentle boil stirring
constantly for about 4 minutes. Remove from burner. Cool slightly. With electric mixer add 1 box powdered sugar and vanilla extract to cooked mixture. Mix until it thickens. Frost cooled cake.
Apple Cinnamon Crunch
4 cups peeled sliced apples
1cup brown sugar
3/4 cup all purpose flour
3/4 cup old fashioned oats
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 stick butter melted
Spread apples in 9x9 inch pan. Combine sugar, flour, oats, butter, cinnamon until well blended. Spoon mixture over apples and bake 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Don’t forget to serve with ice cream!
Tip: Try cooking and serving Apple Cinnamon Crunch in a black cast iron skillet. Different look for your Fall dessert table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.