If you love coconut these recipes are for you! A single coconut tree can bloom as much as 13 times a year. In that time it will produce up to 60 large coconuts. From that we get coconut milk and delicious fresh coconut meat. With Easter approaching I love to cook recipes using coconut. Our Queens Coconut Cake with Lemon filling and Coconut Cream Pie are the recipes we would like to share with you. Can not forget Easy Coconut Macaroons that you can make up quickly for any one that drops by. All three recipes are delicious and will certainly satisfy your craving for something coconut.
Queens Coconut Cake with Lemon Filling
2 1/2 cups of cake flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup butter
2 cups white sugar
Four extra large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 canned condensed milk
1/2 can coconut milk
Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Into cream mixture, add flour, baking powder, and salt alternately with buttermilk. Mix well and pour into two greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Mix condensed milk and coconut milk together. Poke holes into cooled cake with a fork and drizzle mixture into holes. Set aside.
Frosting:
One large carton Cool Whip whipped topping
1 package flaked coconut
Lemon Filling:
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup white sugar
Rind and juice of two lemons
Two large eggs, beaten
Coconut Cream Pie
1 (9 inch) pie shell, baked
1/4 cup cornstarch
3 1/4 cups half-and-half
Three eggs, beaten
Three egg yolks, beaten
3/4 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 cups coconut
2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
4 tablespoons powdered sugar
1/4 cup coconut, toasted for top of pie garnish
In a sauce pan over medium heat, combine cornstarch, flour, half-and-half. Set aside. With a mixer mix eggs, egg yolks and sugar until fluffy. Pour egg mixture into sauce pan of half-and-half mixture beating well.
Cook over medium heat stirring constantly until mixture is thick. Add vanilla extract and 3 cups coconut.
Remove from heat and cool. Pour into baked pie shell. Whip heavy whipping cream, add 4 tablespoons powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.
Spoon cream onto pie. Garnish with 1/4 cup toastedcoconut. Chill. Yields 1 (9 inch) pie.
Easy Coconut Macaroons
2 egg whites
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup white sugar
1 - 3 1/2 ounce can which is (1 1/3 cups) flaked coconut
Beat egg whites and vanilla until stiff peaks form.
Gradually add the sugar, beating till stiff.
Fold in Coconut. Drop by rounded teaspoon onto greased cookie sheet. Bake in 325° preheated oven for about 20 minutes. Makes one and a half dozen.
Double recipe if you would like more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.