Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced that its signature fundraising event in Miami will be held in-person once again, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual fundraising event will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Bayfront Park at 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL.
While the event will be hosted in-person this year, there will continue to be a virtual option to participate in the program and connect with the community from your own home or neighborhood for those who prefer that option. Visit www.Komen.org/MiamiWalk to sign up for the walk, create a team, and begin fundraising.
The local event brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.
“While we’re excited to see our community again, it’s not JUST about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Sean Gross, State Executive Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”
The Komen Race and Walk are outdoor events with a short opening ceremony and options for spacing as needed.
Expect a few changes to ensure that we are able to protect the health and safety of the participants, including those who are currently or have recently undergone breast cancer treatment. While masks or proof of vaccinations will not be required, it is recommended that out of respect for the more vulnerable members of our community, those who are unvaccinated wear masks and social distance as possible.
While only 20 of the 50 Komen Race and Walk fundraising events will be in-person in 2021 – selected on local conditions and to provide in person options in each region of the country – everyone has the opportunity to participate and make an impact through one of our many virtual events this year.
