Virtual Option also Available; Registration is Now Open!
Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced that it’s signature fundraising event is returning this October.
The annual fundraising event will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at
Bayfront Park at 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL.
While the event will be hosted in-person this year, there will continue to be a
virtual option to participate in the program and connect with the community from your own home or neighborhood for those who prefer that option.
Visit - www.Komen.org/MiamiWalk to sign up for the walk, create a team, and begin fundraising.
“After a year apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community,” said Tia Isoff-Celestin, Development Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities.
After consulting with local health officials, we are confident we can once again gather together as one community of hope and compassion, united by a desire to save lives from breast cancer.”
The local event brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.
Kim Hunter Heard of Miami is celebrating 25 years of being involved with the Susan G. Komen organization and its annual More Than Pink Palk. Kim
was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 38. One year later, she was invited to volunteer with Komen, a few years later joined one of the organization’s boards, then became chair, then lobbied for the organization, organized the survivor tent at the events year after year, and so-on. But through all 25 years, Kim’s favorite title has been “advocate.” As her family sometimes jokes, Kim thinks she can save everybody. And from experience, she knows that is not a fact, she can’t say she won’t try.
Sergio Mendoza of Miami, who is the widow of Sarah, who lost her life to breast cancer in 2017. He is a father, son, friends and team leader / number one fundraiser for 2020 More Than Pink Walk: “I lost my wife Sarah to metastatic breast cancer in 2017 and I have a daughter who is now 6 years old. I walk with my children, my mother and father, and I walk with our team, who are also feel aligned in this fight against breast cancer. It’s important not to look at breast cancer as something that is unsurmountable or that will always defeat us. My wife was defeated by breast cancer but that’s not the future. And It is really important for us to come together for the women that are alive, for the future women, like my daughter, to really understand that we are not going to be defeated. We are going to win.”
Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk
Saturday, October 16, Bayfront Park
301 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132
7:00 am: Registration
9:00 am: Opening Ceremony
9:15am: Walk Starts
Register Online Now: www.Komen.org/MiamiWalk
