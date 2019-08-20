Fun, back to school dinner ideas and getting back into the routine are easier said than done. When planning a meal Mom’s not only think about the students in their lives, but something the entire family will enjoy. It’s hard to come up with ideas for dinner especially for the first week. Our Fajita recipe is fun, easy, and can be held if everyone can’t be there at serving time. You can pack the leftovers the next day for your worker who needs a work lunch. Serve a variety of toppings for the Fajitas and you will surely have a happy crowd.
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Marinate for chicken and steak
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 teaspoons chili powder
3 teaspoons garlic, fresh or powder
3 teaspoons cumin
3 boneless skinless chicken breast
2 new york strip steaks or 1 flank steak Whisk together ingredients and pour over chicken and steak and marinate in refrigerator for 4 hours or over nite. I separate steak and chicken to marinate.
1 package tortilla shells
1 Red , Yellow and Green pepper cut into strips
1 onion cut into strips
To cook: Cut chicken and steak into strips.Set aside. In large skillet sauté Peppers and Onion in 2 tablespoons olive until tender. Set aside. Cook chicken and steak strips until desired doneness. Chicken should take 5 minutes.
Suggested toppings: sour cream, shredded cheese, salsa, avocado.
To assemble Fajitas: spoon in chicken or steak in tortilla. Add peppers and onions and desired toppings.
Vanilla Supper Cake
2 and 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 sticks butter
1cup white sugar
1cup brown sugar
4 eggs
1/4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Beat softened butter until fluffy. Add sugars and mix well. Add egg, vanilla, sour cream and beat well. Add flour, baking powder, mixing until well blended. Pour batter into 8 inch square greased and floured pan. Bake 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until Cake is golden and springy.
Cool before frosting.
Frosting:
6 tablespoons butter
4 ounces cream cheese
1 box powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cream butter and cream cheese, add vanilla extract. Add powdered sugar and beat until smooth and creamy. Frost cooled cake.
I sprinkled 1/2 cup chopped pecans on top of cake for decoration. Optional!
Queen's Tip:
Supper cake is a term our family used for a 1 layer cake just made for a week night supper! Nothing special just easy and good! Packs nice for next day lunch.
