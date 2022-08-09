Historic Downtown Homestead was invaded by superheroes during the Marvel vs DC Pub Crawl Saturday night. The Seminole Theater event, sponsored by the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) sent participants on a scavenger hunt to the American Legion, the Redland Hotel’s Martini Bar, Simmons Bar and Chefs On The Run. Then returned to the Theater for awards, games, and karaoke.
CRA Director Kametra Driver spoke to the News Leader about the agency’s new efforts to bring more events to the downtown area, “We heard the requests of our residents of wanting to have more to do in Homestead. With our revitalization efforts of downtown this was a perfect fit. Let’s bring more activities to get more people to come downtown to enjoy it.
It also helps us with our marketing efforts as we are recruiting new business to come in. ”
While most of the Pub Crawlers were from Homestead some came from as far away as Hialeah. From the enthusiasm and energy of the crowd it
appeared that they were happy to be discovering and enjoying what downtown Homestead has to offer.
