Sometimes we run across guests that prefer a burger made with Turkey instead of Beef.
In our household that is not ever a problem. Our recipe below is just the recipe you will want to try. Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless and leave you yearning for the real taste.
Not these! You will get rave reviews for sure. Of coarse, what’s a burger without Barbecue Baked Beans and Sour Cream Potato Salad? With Summer almost here, there will be a lot of grilling in most homes for sure.
Summertime Grilled Turkey Burgers
1 pound of Ground Turkey Meat (will make 4 burgers)
1 small green pepper chopped fine
1 small white onion chopped fine (I prefer white
onions, I have found they are a bit sweeter)
1 teaspoon chopped minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
In a bowl mix together all of the above ingredients combining well. Form meat into even patties about 1/2 inch thick. Grill on a grill for 5 minutes and flip grilling for 3-5 minutes more or until cooked to your desired doneness. Serve on a bun or wrap in lettuce leaf if you are cutting calories. These burgers are so good anyway you choose to serve them!
Barbecue Baked Beans
1 medium onion chopped fine
1/2 green pepper chopped fine
Two cans pork and beans (28 oz. each)
1/2 cup barbecue sauce (store bought of your choice)
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 slices bacon cut into small pieces
In a skillet sauté bacon until done. Add diced green pepper and onion, sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
Add all other ingredients combining well. Pour into lightly greased oven proof dish. Bake in preheated oven 375 for 30 to 35 minutes or until nice and bubbly.
Sour Cream Potato Salad
2 pounds red, yellow, or white potatoes
(don’t use baking potatoes they tend to fall apart when simmering)
1/2 medium onion, finely chopped about 1/2 cup
3 stalks celery, finely chopped about 1/2 cup
1/3 cup pickle relish
Two hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped (optional)
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley and chives
Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing: 1/2 cup sour cream added to 1/4 of a cup of mayonnaise, add it to 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon yellow mustard. (may substitute dijon mustard or whole-grain mustard).
Mix together well. Set aside.
Peel potatoes and cut into small bite-size chunks.
In a sauce pan place potatoes covered with water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a light simmer for about 15 minutes until potatoes test done. Drain and set aside to cool. Mix together in a bowl all other ingredients. Fold in cooled potatoes. Chill before serving.
This salad is such a wonderful side dish to serve.
I have made it many times and it is always a hit.
The sour cream added to mayonnaise gives it a creamy and delicious taste. It can be made several days in advance. It is a excellent side dish to your Summertime Grilled Turkey Burgers.
