Nothing better on these hot Summer days than a cool, colorful Shrimp Salad to serve yourself or your guests. Getting us out of the hot kitchen so we have time for fun and friends is what most of us try to do. Fresh,eye appealing dishes to serve that are easy and delicious are the answer to lite Summer fare. Our Shrimp Louie Salad is just as cool and yummy as it looks. Substitute crab, or lobster for the shrimp depending on your appetite for the day. Add light Lemon Pound Cake or Strawberry Granola Crisp for dessert and you are all set for a warm Summer day.
Shrimp Louie Salad
Dressing
1 cup Mayonnaise
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 clove garlic minced
1 tablespoon relish
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
3/4 pound asparagus steamed and chilled
4 eggs hard boiled
Romaine leaves
2 small cucumbers sliced
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
1/2 pound shrimp boiled
Arrange on lettuce leaves: asparagus, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, shrimp. Spoon on Dressing. Serve. Cool, colorfull, and delicious!
Lemon Pound Cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Grease and flour 12 inch bundt pan
1 cup butter (2sticks)
2 cups sugar
5 eggs beaten
3 cups all purpose flour
3/4 cup buttermilk
Zest of 2 lemons
1/3 cup lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
Cream butter and sugar til fluffy. Add eggs beat well. Add lemon juice and zest. Mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk. Beat well. Pour into bundt pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes, remove from pan and dust with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Granola Crisp
1 and 1/2 pounds strawberries washed and halved
3 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons corn starch
1/4 cup lite olive oil
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 cup old- fashioned oats
1/3 cup sliced almonds
1/3 cup shredded coconut
1/4 cup all purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Toss strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch in a bowl. Pour into 9 inch pie pan. Stir oil, maple syrup, oats, almonds, coconut, flour, together til crumbly. Spread over strawberries in pie pan. Bake 40 minutes. Serve with whipping cream, yogurt, or ice cream. Such a easy recipe and can be used for dessert for any meal or just because!
Tip: All of the above recipes can be made a day in advance until you are ready to serve them!
