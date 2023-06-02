With Summertime here and everyone enjoying end of the school year activities, quick and easy dishes to serve are always what we are looking for.
Prep for our below recipes can be made in advance and just a finishing touch is all you need to serve them in a hurry. Keeping foods cool and lite, yet satisfying and appealing are always a struggle for our hot summertime days.
These super fresh recipes are pure Summer.
Fresh Berries and Mozzarella Salad
4 cups arugula or romaine lettuce chopped
4 to 5 slices Fresh Mozzarella cut into bite size pieces
1/2 cup fresh strawberries cut in half
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup toasted almonds
1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons lite olive oil
Balsamic glaze
Salt and pepper to taste
In a bowl place arugula or cut up Romain lettuce and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper coating lightly.
Place on your serving plate. Break up your mozzarella into bite-size pieces and place on top of greens.
Add on strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.
Sprinkle on toasted almonds. Drizzle lightly on balsamic glaze and season with more salt, pepper, and olive oil if needed.
Tip: balsamic glaze comes in Dark Balsamic glaze or White Balsamic glaze both are delicious and work well. All of the ingredients for this lovely Summer Salad can be prepared in advanced and assembled just before serving time. You can also substitute Burrata cheese for Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
You will need 6 simple ingredients!
4 Corn or flour tortillas large size
1 cup of shredded cooked chicken. (You can use rotisserie chicken cut up.)
1/2 cup white onion finely diced
1/2 cup Red, yellow or green pepper finely diced
1 tomato diced
1 cup Pepper jack or mozzarella cheese or use both
Heat a large skillet on medium heat. Add a tiny bit of oil about 1/2 a teaspoon oil, or 1/2 teaspoon butter. Brown tortilla lightly then place a little filling on one side of tortilla start with a little cheese then chicken, onion, pepper, tomato, cheese then fold to enclose.
The double cheese acts as glue to close when you cut or bite into it. Cover with a lid this heats filling and browns faster. Cook until underside is lightly brown about 2 minutes. Remove and flip over. Cook uncovered for a few more minutes about 2.
Remove from pan and cut in half. Serve with salsa or sour cream and a sprinkle of cheese on top.
Strawberry Watermelon Pie
One package 3 ounce sugar-free strawberry Jell-O
1 (16) ounce container frozen cool whip topping
1/4 cup boiling water
2 cups diced seeded watermelon
One 9 inch graham cracker crust pie shell
For crust: You can purchase a ready made graham cracker crust to save time, or make one from scratch with this recipe.
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 1/2 cups Graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup white sugar
Melt butter in bowl, add sugar and graham cracker crumbs. Press into a 9 inch pie pan and bake 375° for eight minutes. Cool and set aside.
Enable dissolve cello into boiling water. Cool to room temperature. Fold in whipped topping, then add diced watermelon. Spoon into cold graham cracker pie crust and chill for two hours at least before serving. Delicious, pink, very, very easy and summertime cool. I have shared this recipe before and have had rave reviews on it! Love to make it when watermelon season is in. Watermelon is in now!
