If you haven’t booked your summer travel plans yet, AAA says you better do it soon. The Auto Club Group is seeing very strong bookings for cruises, tours, hotels and flights.
According to a new AAA travel survey, 83% of Floridians will travel this year. More than half (57%) of them will take a summer vacation. However, only a quarter (25%) of summer travelers have finalized their plans.
The most popular vacations they’re planning are:
40% – Beach Destinations
37% – Theme Parks
27% – City/Major Metro Destination
25% – Resort Vacation (all-inclusive/multi-amenity
22% – National/State Park
87% plan to take a road trip. Leave early. Expect congestion near beaches and attractions, particularly on weekends and holidays. Traditionally, gas prices peak in the spring and fluctuate through the summer. Use the AAA mobile app to compare prices.
21% will not get a vehicle inspection before their road trip. AAA urges drivers to ensure their vehicle is road trip ready.
25% plan to take a commercial flight. To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning. Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early. Download the airline’s mobile app, to receive updates about your flight status. Consider travel insurance, which provides coverage options for flight cancellations and delays (see below for more).
21% plan to take a cruise. Summertime sailings are filling up fast. In many cases, travelers are looking at 2024 departures to find the itinerary they want.
38% plan to rent a car. Rental car availability has improved, yet inventory is likely to be tight at airports, due to strong demand. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date.
