Being in the full swing of Summer it always seems to be a good idea to have some goodies ready to go when we need them. Whether you are traveling, staying at home, or having company visit these grab and go snacks are wonderful to serve. Our snack ideas you can make and freeze in advance and are perfect for a gift or just to have to enjoy yourself. Believe me you cannot stop eating our homemade granola! It is wonderful to add to your fruit tray for Summer , or even package it up and drop off to a friend. The recipe for Summertime Snack Mix is another easy and delicious grab and go snack we know you will enjoy. Fresh fruit trays are always a good mix to add into your Summer festivities. With all of the varieties of fruits in the markets just about any of them will be perfect for you tray.
Summertime Granola
3 cups oatmeal
6 cups Honey Graham Chex Cereal
1 1/2 cups slivered almonds
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
1 1/2 cups coconut
3/4 cup honey
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup raisins (to be added after baking)
1 cup cranberries (to be added after baking)
Mix honey and oil together. Toss check cereal, oatmeal, nuts and coconut together. Pour honey oil mixture over cereal nut mixture. Bake 350 degrees on lined cookie sheet for 30 to 40 minutes until nuts and coconut are browned. Cool and add in raisins and cranberries. Store in airtight container or freeze. Makes 12 cup servings. Don’t let this recipe scare you it is so easy once you get all your ingredients together. Everyone loves it! Wrap it up in small containers and enjoy sharing it with friends and family.
Summertime Snack Mix
1 bag oyster crackers
1 packet Original Ranch Salad Dressing Mix
2 tablespoons dried dill weed
6 cups Kellogg’s Crispix Corn and Rice cereal
6 cups small pretzels
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Toss together crackers, cereal and pretzels. Mix and stir together oil, dill, and ranch dressing packet. Pour evenly over dry mixture. Bake 250° for 30 minutes on lined baking sheet. Stir after 10 minutes of baking and continue baking. Cool store in airtight container or freeze. This is another delicious snack to wrap up in small containers and enjoy sharing with family and friends. Goes great with any of your Summertime drinks! It is also delightful on a fruit and cheese tray as a side.
