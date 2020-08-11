Healthy eating is especially important to help us all get through this time in our lives.
Since we are still experiencing hot Summer months, light fare is a good idea. Love Chicken Marsala like we do? Pasta Marsala with a side of Sweet Peach Salad is the perfect Summer evening meal.
Pasta Marsala is a different twist on the traditional favorite Chicken Marsala. This Sweet Peach salad is light, refreshing, crisp, and full of flavor and nutrients. The best part about this salad is the Sweet Peach dressing. Simple sweet and easy to make. Enjoy, and remember life is as Peachy Keen as you make it!
Pasta Marsala
2 tablespoons light olive oil
1/2 stick butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 small white onion chopped fine
1/3 cup Marsala cooking wine
(May be purchased in vinegar section of grocery store)
1 - 8 ounce package mushrooms sliced
1/2 package fettuccine noodles cooked and drained
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
In skillet or frying pan sauté together olive oil, butter, garlic, onion and mushrooms until lightly soft. Stir in Marcella cooking wine vinegar.
Sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
Add in cooked fettuccine noodles tossing lightly until combined.
Serve with a half a cup of shredded Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Sweet Peach Salad
1/2 head iceberg lettuce torn in small pieces
1/2 head leaf lettuce torn into small pieces
1/2 to 1 yellow sweet pepper diced
1/2 white onion sliced very thin
1 cup toasted almonds
2 peaches cut into bite size wedges
1/2 cup finely shredded Swiss or Asiago cheese
In bowl toss salad greens, sweet yellow pepper, onion, toasted almonds and peaches. Drizzle dressing on top and sprinkle lightly with cheese. A Summer favorite!
Dressing:
1 peach peeled and sliced
1/4 cup lite olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
In processor or blender combine peeled sliced peach, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and salt. Blend until smooth. Chill and serve over salad. This dressing is unique, colorful and delicious!
Tip: Double the salad dressing recipe it holds well to be served later. Try it over fresh cut up fruit.
