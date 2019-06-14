Whether you are planning for a staycation or jet-setting around the
country, these easy and effective steps can make your face glow and look vibrant for the season.
Need some suggestions? Actress, model, beauty and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo shares her four go-to summer beauty products to keep her shining inside and out all summer long:
Summer days call for a more subtle, no-makeup-makeup look to show off your glowing skin. To maintain a dewy summer look, Culpo swears by skipping heavy coverage that comes from your typical foundation and opting for lightweight tinted moisturizers. That way, you're guaranteed to have dewy moisturized skin with an evened complexion.
When you're on the go, there's nothing better than turning to cleansing wipes in times of need. They're quick, easy, affordable and get the job done. Culpo keeps them handy for hot summer days when she needs a touch-up.
Paired with a beautiful, white smile, coconut oil lip balm gives you luscious lips with the perfect amount of shine. Coconut oil is ultra-hydrating, with a moisturizing power to nourish and smooth out your lips. Plus, the tropical coconut scent gives you the feeling that you're on a beach getaway, so you can get vacation vibes wherever you are.
