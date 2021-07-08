Mark your calendar for the inaugural “Summer Farmers’ Market,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and August 1, 2021, in the beautiful outdoor setting of Preston B. Bird/Mary Heinlein Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187 Ave., Homestead.
The market will feature an exciting mix of local vendors selling delectable delights, fresh produce, natural foods and more.
Guests will receive a walking tour map of Fruit & Spice Park, so they can easily follow the unique botanical trails and see what plants and flowers are growing and blooming this season. Guided tram and walking tours will also be available. They operate at limited times and capacity, so it is recommended that guests arrive early.
There is plenty of green space to spread out a picnic blanket or rest at picnic tables, shaded by tropical fruit trees, making for an enjoyable family-friendly day in the park, while social distancing.
Admission is $10 per adult, $3 per child, ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 and under.
For additional information on the event, call Fruit & Spice Park at 305-247-5727 or visit the website.
