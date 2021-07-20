If you’re a fan of the hit show “Bridgerton,” or of the novels that inspired it, you know that society’s finest entertain with style and flair, and you may have wondered how you can follow suit. Try pairing these two mouth-watering recipes from the book, perfect for delighting guests at a proper afternoon tea or boozy brunch:
Classic Cucumber Sandwiches
• 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temp.
• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• Kosher salt and ground black pepper
• 1 chicken breast, cooked and shredded
• 20 slices bread, crusts removed
• 1 large English cucumber
• 1 small package microgreens
Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a small bowl and use a hand mixer to combine until smooth.b Stir in the dill, chives, garlic powder, salt, pepper and chicken (if using). Spread the mixture over half of the slices of crustless bread.
Thinly slice the cucumber and layer the slices in the sandwiches, followed by the microgreens, and the remaining slices of bread. If you prefer a posh look, layer the cucumbers on top of the sandwiches. Slice each sandwich into threerectangles to create 30 perfectly delicate tea sandwiches.
Lemon-Mint Cordial Cocktail
• Zest and juice of 4 medium lemons
• 4 cups sugar
• 1 ounce tartaric acid
• 5 cups boiling water
• Gin or vodka, for serving
• Fresh mint, for garnish
Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar and tartaric acid to a large bowl. Pour the boiling water over the ingredients, and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved. Strain the mixture and pour it into a sterilized glass bottle or jar with a lid. Store the unopened bottle in the pantry. Once opened, store it in the refrigerator. When ready for a drink, add one part cordial to three parts gin or vodka, garnish with fresh mint, and enjoy a moment of respite while you sip!
To impress your guests (or upstage adversaries) this summer, learn to entertain with all the sumptuous flair of the Bridgerton universe.
