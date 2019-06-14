Summer is here! Schools out, lazy days at the beach, sleeping in, and Summer desserts at Grandmas house. Kick off this wonderful time of year with these simple make ahead recipes. Banana pudding is an all time Summer favorite that is mostly prepared and served in a casserole dish, but I enjoy the rustic elegance of a half pint mason jar to serve this well known comfort food in. What a treat! Who doesn’t love a decadent chocolate cake? Our recipe is rich and gooey and just a chocolate lover’s dream. Granny’s white cake will make you want to come back every time for just another sliver!!
Banana Pudding in a Jar
6 to 8 half pint mason jars
3 cups whole white milk or almond milk
4 egg yolks
2/3 cup white sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 bananas sliced
1/2 box mini vanilla wafers
To cook pudding: mix together milk and egg yolks. Gradually stir in sugar and cornstarch over medium heat. Cook constantly until mixture boils and thickens. Add vanilla, cool. Layer vanilla pudding, bananas, and cookies in jars until full. Top off with cool whip or fresh whipped cream . Chill.
Decadent Chocolate Cake
1 package chocolate cake mix
1 package instant chocolate pudding mix
1 and 1/2 cups chocolate chips
1 and 3/4 cups sour cream
3/4 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
Mix dry ingredients. Add remainder of ingredients and mix well. Pour into greased bundt pan. Bake 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Frost when cool.
Frosting
1 stick butter
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1 box powdered sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
With mixer cream butter. Add cocoa, sugar and milk , mixing well. Add a little more milk if needed for better spreading consistency.
Granny’s White Cake
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup Crisco shortening ( not oil)
1 and 3/4 cup white sugar
4 egg whites
1 and 1/3 cup buttermilk
350 degree oven . Grease and flour 2-9 inch cake pans. Beat together shortening,sugar, and vanilla, add egg whites beating well. Gradually add flour, baking powder, and baking soda alternately with buttermilk mixing well. Pour into prepared pans and bake 25 to 30 minutes. Cool and frost.
Creamy White Frosting
1/2 cup butter
1(8-ounce) Cream Cheese
1box powdered sugar
1teaspoon vanilla extract
In large bowl beat with mixer, butter and cream cheese. Add In powdered sugar and vanilla mixing well. Frost cooled cake. This cake also goes well with fresh strawberries, raspberries, peaches and blueberries with or without frosting.
Tip: Both cakes can be made in advance and freeze well for a later date.
