Subscription boxes are gifts that keep on giving. Not only will your loved one be ecstatic to receive the first box, but they'll also be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time a new one shows up on their doorstep.
For the book worm - With so many books to choose from, it can be nice to let someone else pick the reading list. MyBookBox has options for all ages and many genres, so you can give the avid reader in your life their very own book-of-the-month club.
For the caffeinated - Most people know someone who can't live without their morning coffee. Make sure that person is never far from their next cup with a gift subscription from Driftaway
Coffee. They'll receive freshly roasted whole-bean coffee from around the world. The first box comes with a tasting kit, and once subscribers note their preferences, they'll receive future deliveries
catered to their specific taste.
For the pampered person -
Experimenting with new hair and skin products can be expensive. But with Birchbox, you can enter specific details about your loved one and they'll receive five mini high-end products each month,
specifically tailored to their unique needs.
For the trendsetter - Give the gift of a personal stylist to help your loved one stay on trend without the hassle of shopping. Stitch Fix assigns your own personal stylist to send a customized selection of clothes through the mail whenever you need it. Pay for what you keep and send the rest back for free.
For the clean-shaven - Sometimes the best gift is the most
practical. Here's a subscription box you know they'll use. Billie has a direct-to-consumer model that cuts down the cost of shaving supplies like razor handles, cartridges and holders.
For the plant person - A box of pretty blooms from Bouqs makes the perfect gift. Choose your
cadence - weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or bi-monthly - and select your flower style. You can even create custom blends of fresh
seasonal flowers.
For the wine-lover - Connect a wine-lover to unique and exclusive wines - delivered right to their door. Winc offers personalized
bottles for every subscriber, helping them discover a new wine to love in each shipment.
For your furry friend - Your pup - or your favorite animal lover - will love receiving curated toys and treats each month. BarkBox has monthly themed boxes full of
innovative pet supplies, chew toys and doggy snacks.
