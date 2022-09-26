Many people get to a point in their lives when they feel stuck in a rut. Day in and day out, everything is the same. Punch a clock here, drive there, watch this, go to bed, and do the same thing the next day. A poll conducted by SWNS Digital found that 80% of Americans admit to feeling stuck in a routine. Most people who participated in the survey think their lives mimic the scenes from "Groundhog Day," where the same things keep playing daily. Nearly half of the people felt that their routine was too narrow. The good news is that those who feel stuck in the routine of life can take action to help shake things up in a good way.
Here are ways to make meaningful changes to become unstuck this month:
• Get real. Be honest with yourself. It's time to take stock of what is going on, identify the problems, and commit to doing the work to achieve something new.
• Make a plan. There are a few things that need mapping out. Determine those things by deciding what needs to be changed and when. Hone in on the
negativity that needs to be removed and plan the phasing out of it.
• Focus on impact. To get out of a rut, there has to be a shift that makes an
impact. Determine where the most effect and change is desired, such as in one’s professional life, personal life, or both.
• Change your perspective. It's all about the mindset. One's perspective is how one views things. Two people can look at the same thing, and both may have different takes on what is happening. When we change our perspective and start seeing things from a more
positive light, we will tend to get great results and enjoy life more. Changing perspective can change everything, even though nothing physically has changed in front of us. It's all about working on having a healthy and positive attitude.
The truth is that most people are holding themselves back through their thoughts. Learning how to mind your thoughts is powerful and life-changing. It's the key to moving forward and making an impact.
