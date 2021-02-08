Femme “Stories from the Body” is a contemporary dance piece and video art installation focused on and inspired by Latin American women in South Florida who have felt oppressed by their social circumstances. The performance explores the human condition and translates them into movement, creating a new language to express their thoughts, desires, emotions and hopes.
Femme “Stories from the Body,” featuring Bistoury Physical Theatre & Film, is a collaboration between choreographer Alexey Taran, Guggenheim Fellowship 2007 winner, and filmmaker Carla Forte, Knight Arts Challenge winner awarded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
To ensure the health of our patrons, performers, and staff, Coronavirus (COVID 19) safety measures will be in place. Performance run time is
approximately 30 minutes long.
Restrooms and concessions stands will not be available to the public at this time.
As Miami-Dade begins to reopen, the Auditorium will continue to provide diverse and affordable arts experiences for residents and visitors. Celebrate the arts and enjoy your favorite performers in a safe and secure outdoor setting as we transition over to a new normal of performing arts.
