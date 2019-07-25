Departing from the Deering Estate on Sunday, August 4 and 18, the Stiltsville Guided Historic Boat Tour will allow you to journey through the northernmost parts of Biscayne National Park to the alluring Stiltsville Houses and learn about the rich history of this area of Miami and Biscayne National Park.
The Stiltsville tours will take you for an up close look at the village in the bay. Stiltsville is a reminder of the time when this area was known to be the playground for the wealthy.
On this three-hour boat "ed-venture," you too can experience what draws people to these legendary waters. This is an experience that the whole family will enjoy.
The tour is from 1 to 4 p.m. Advance reservations are required. Cost is $56 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Free for ages 4 and under. Tickets also include entrance to the Deering Estate. Buy tickets online.
The tour departing from Deering Estate is possible thanks to a
partnership between Biscayne National Park, the Florida National Parks Association, Deering Estate and the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.
The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.
From canoe tours to bird walks, and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy!
The Deering Estate is located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami
