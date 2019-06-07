Whether you’re taking a staycation or just looking for some fun in the sun near home, check out these ideas for creating instant summer vibes:
Get Beachy: All you need are some lounge chairs, shades, SPF and your favorite magazines or page-turning novels. For a bit more active relaxation, invite some friends over for frisbee golf or set up a net and play “beach” volleyball.
Eat Light: When you eat better, you feel better. Stay refreshed in warm weather with fresh fruits and vegetables, And remember, nothing speaks to the season like a fresh meal accompanied by a fresh breeze. On sunny days, head to the park for a picnic lunch, or host friends for al fresco dining on your deck.
Have Fun: In warm weather, there is no shortage of fun to be had. Go roller skating. Hike a local trail. Attend a baseball game. Play mini golf. Bike to the next town. Take advantage of the great weather by spending time active and outdoors.
Jam Out: For road trips, both long and short, backyard barbecues and more, the right playlist can create the perfect vibe. When making the playlist, think about the songs that evoke your favorite sun-and-fun memories. Then, pump up the jams whenever the mood strikes. Be sure you have portable speakers for the season so
