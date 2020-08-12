Working from home
• Save up to 30% by using smart power strips to regulate energy use on equipment like computers, scanners and printers. Smart power strips cut power off and save energy since they can detect when a device is in standby mode.
Eating at home
• Meal prepping for the week? Bake several dishes at a time, using the smallest appliance you need to get the job done or your outside grill. Nothing says summer like delicious BBQ meals!
• Using smaller appliances like the microwave or toaster oven, instead of the stove top, saves money on energy usage. They do not heat up your house as much as larger appliances, keeping your A/C unit from working harder to keep your home cool.
Saving together at home
• With everyone at home, the laundry basket seems to overflow each day. Save energy by adjusting your washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load to minimize drying time.
• Set your thermostat to 78° F or higher with the fan switched to auto – each degree increase can save up to 5% on cooling costs.
• Keep bedroom and other doors open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause your A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
Playing at home
• Your TV, game systems, routers and cable boxes are probably getting a lot of use right now. Not to worry, increased use of TVs and systems will not raise your bill significantly (approx. $8-$15 per month), but still make sure that they are turned off or unplugged when not in use.
• Reduce your pool pump's run time to six hours or less per day to save up to $100 annually.
Activate your free FPL Energy Analyzer today, and check back at any time to see how these changes can help lower your bill.
Andre Sowerby-Thomas is FPL’s Home, Business and Energy Solutions and Ask the Expert residential expert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.