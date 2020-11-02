Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.