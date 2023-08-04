With our sunny warm South Florida season here we sometimes think of recipes that are made with lemons. If you like dishes that are tart, sweet, and citrusy, these lemon dishes will put a zest into your day. Start off your meal with Creamy Lemon Chicken and finish it with a slice of Lemon Meringue Pie.
Lemon Bars are also simple to make and have a rich and flavorful filling with a crumbly cookie crust. Serve these anytime of day and are wonderful for a drop off to friends and family.
And of coarse do not forget the Homemade Lemonade. Make up a pitcher, pour it over ice in a chilled glass for a treat on our warm summer days!
Creamy Lemon Chicken
2 boneless skinless chicken breast cut into thin strips
(the size of a ready bought chicken tenders)
2 cups, Italian seasoned breadcrumbs +1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound package pasta of your choice, I used linguine (Cook to package directions)
For chicken lemon sauce:
1/4 cup fresh, squeezed lemon juice
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 tablespoons butter
Cook pasta, and set aside.
Mixed together, season breadcrumbs, and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Coat chicken evenly on all sides of breadcrumb mixture.
In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons butter. Sauté chicken in skillet until cooked on both sides about 3 minutes per side. Chicken should be cooked done. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Do not drain skillet.
In the same skillet, add lemon juice, chicken broth, heavy whipping cream, salt, pepper, and 4 tablespoons of butter. Reduce heat and simmer about two minutes until slightly thickened. Add and pasta to the sauce and add chicken on top of the pasta. Can garnish with fresh parsley and slices of lemon. This recipe is quick, easy to make, creamy with a delicious twist of citrus flavor.
Lemon Meringue Pie
1 ready-made pie crust baked according to package
directions cool.
To prepare filling:
1 1/2 cups white sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold water
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
3 egg yolks, beaten
2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 cups boiling water
1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon peel
In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Blend in cold water and lemon juice. Stir in beaten egg yolks. Add butter and slowly add in boiling water stirring constantly. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and boil one minute until slightly thickened. Stir in lemon peel. Remove from heat and pour into baked pie crust.
For meringue:
4 egg whites
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
6 tablespoons white sugar
In a mixing bowl beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually adding 6 tablespoons of sugar and cream of tartar beating on high about four minutes or until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Spread Meringue over filling sealing edges of crust to prevent shrinkage. Bake in preheated 275° oven 20 minutes or until meringue is golden brown on top. Chill several hours before serving. This pie is worth the effort to make for a cool delicious dessert!
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 cup white sugar
6 cups water
Mix the fresh lemon juice with all other ingredients mixing well. Serve in attractive pitcher and garnish with fresh lemons and mint. Serve over crushed ice. Sweet, tart, and so easy to make. When life gives you lemons, make the best lemonade with this recipe!
Lemon Bars
For crust:
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 cup all purpose, flour
For filling:
2 eggs beaten
1 cup white sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Cream butter, powdered sugar and 1 cup flour until mixed well. Press in a lightly greased 9 inch square pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350°. Remove from oven set aside. In a bowl, mix together, beaten eggs, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and flour. Mix well. Mix in lemon juice. Pour over crust and return to oven 350° for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and when cool dust with powdered sugar and cut into bars.
