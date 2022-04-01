Spring recipes bring out light, bright, dishes, that can make the most of our fresh season produce. It’s always interesting to try something new even though we are used to tried and true. Some of us are having and enjoying warming spring days and some are still experience experiencing a chill in the air, then of course comes our April showers. Both of our recipes below are delicious in any kind of weather. I just enjoy serving them in Spring.
The dressings for both of the salads below are easy, delicious and can be made with just a few simple ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Orange Beet Salad with Lemon Herb Dressing
1/3 cup light olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice +1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
4 cups mixed field greens
2 small oranges peeled sliced into rounds
8 ounces sliced beets
1/3 cup Gorgonzola cheese or feta cheese
In a bowl mix together lemon zest, juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, half of the mint and half of the dill. Whisk together. Set aside. In a bowl or a platter arrange 4 cups mixed field greens. Arrange oranges sliced and beets on both sides of greens on platter. Drizzle greens, oranges and beets right before serving time with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining herbs.
Light and delicious! So Springtime!
Toasted Almond and Fresh Pear Salad
4 tablespoons light olive oil
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 cups arugula greens
2 scallions sliced
1 fresh pear sliced into thin wedges
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup sliced almonds toasted
Place sliced almonds on a baking sheet and bake 300° for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool.
In a bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix sliced pear and scallions into dressing mixture. Just before serving time tossed 4 cups arugula greens with pear and scallion mixture.
Serve on a platter or bowl and sprinkle with toasted almonds and cranberries on top. Delightful, refreshing and delicious.
Springtime Fresh Squeezed Lemononade
1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 cup white sugar
6 cups water
Mix fresh squeezed lemon juice with all other ingredients in an attractive picture. Garnish with fresh lemons and mint. Serve over crushed ice.
This mixture is so easy to prepare and have on hand for family and friends. it is refreshing and very Spring!
