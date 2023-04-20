Spring Casseroles are just the thing you will want to make to put a little bit of comfort in your life these days. A go to comfort one for sure is a recipe for a cheesy, creamy, Chicken and Broccoli Casserole.
The perfect amount of sauce enhances the flavors of the chicken and still let’s you enjoy the texture of a buttery breadcrumb topping.
Serve it with a side of homemade garlic bread.
This bread has fresh herbs, real butter, garlic, and is guaranteed a crowd pleaser. Dessert is for the chocolate lover of coarse!
French Bread with Herb Garlic Butter
One loaf of French bread, sliced lengthwise
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons chives, chopped fresh or dried ( use fresh if you can)
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fresh or dried ( use fresh if you can)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 teaspoon garlic, chopped fresh or minced
Mix butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend well. Spread evenly on sliced French bread then slice into individual wedges. Wrap in foil top and bottom and bake 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover top of foil and broil for a few minutes until toasty brown. Yields 1 loaf. You can keep this spread mixed up in you refrigerator for several days to use when needed.
Spring Chicken and Broccoli Casserole with Buttered Breadcrumbs
2- 10 ounce packages frozen broccoli florets (you may use fresh broccoli florets also)
4 boneless skinless chicken breast, cooked and cut into bite-size pieces
1 can cream of chicken soup
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup evaporated canned milk
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups buttered bread crumbs, use fresh breadcrumbs if possible
1/2 cup melted butter to mix with breadcrumbs
Lightly grease or butter a 13 x 9“ baking dish.
Thaw broccoli and drain well or cut fresh broccoli into florets. Place broccoli evenly into casserole. Top with cut up pieces of chicken. In a bowl combine cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, canned evaporated milk, shredded cheddar cheese, lemon juice, and curry.
Mix together. Spoon evenly over chicken. Toss breadcrumbs with 1/2 cup melted butter. Spread over sauce. Bake in preheated 350° oven for 40 minutes. Enjoy with love!
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
I know, you’re saying mayonnaise! This is the easiest most moist cake you will ever make! It’s delicious. You will never want to use prepared cake mix again once you try this recipe! And no one will ever know it has mayonnaise in it you cannot taste it.
3 cups all purpose white flour
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 1/2 cups white sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/3 cup cocoa
1 1/2 cups water
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
With a mixer, mix all of the above ingredients together in a bowl until well blended. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake 350° for 30 minutes. Cool and frost.
Chocolate Butter Cream Frosting
1 stick butter
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1 pound box powdered sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
With a mixer, cream butter. Add cocoa, powdered sugar and milk mixing well until spreadable. Frost cooled cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.