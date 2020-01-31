Spicy and Sweet for the Big Game

Kick off your Super Bowl get together with the delicious fresh baked taste of game day foods.
The perfect game day snack when your guest arrive are Savory Spicy Cheese bites.
They go with just about any beverage you are going to serve your guest. With all of the special Appetizers we like to serve during game time, who doesn’t want a sweet treat during the fourth quarter.
So, don’t forget an easy pick up dessert to go along with great game days appetizers!
Lombardi Lemon Bars
1 cup butter
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups white sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons all- purpose flour
6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
Cream butter, Powdered sugar, and
2 cups flour. Press dough in lightly greased 13x9 pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Mix together the beaten eggs, white sugar, baking powder, salt and 4 tablespoons flour. Add lemon juice and grated lemon rind. Pour over crust and return to 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. Slice into Bars.
NFL Chocolate Cranberry Bars
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
1- 14 ounce can Eagle Brand milk
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup coconut
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9 pan with parchment paper. Melt butter, add crumbs to butter and spread in 13x9 pan. Pour condensed milk evenly on crumbs. Mix together chocolate chips, cranberries and
coconut. Sprinkle mixture evenly on top of condensed milk. Bake 25
minutes. Cut into Bars.
Everyone will love these!
Savory Spicy Cheese Bites
8 ounces Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 stick Butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 heaping tsp crushed red pepper
1 cup Rice Crispy cereal
Cream cheese and butter. Stir in flour and red pepper flakes. Fold in cereal. Chill dough slightly. Roll in small balls and flatten with fork. Bake 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes on
ungreased baking sheet.
Serve by your beverages!
Tip: Don’t forget all of your football decorations for your serving tables!
Helmets, footballs, and colors of your teams with your plates and serving pieces.
