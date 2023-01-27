One of my favorite types of charcuterie board is a southern inspired board filled with an array of things you can love to eat that are reflective of the south. I often go back to meals and recipes that I first made and often times find that they were the simplest and easiest to prepare. You can make fruit and cheese display boards, vegetable and dip display boards, and the new trend now is boards where you spread all of your ingredients on the board and guest dip into the board and enjoy. One of the easiest tips that I have found is when I can not remember how to display my array of goodies from time to time, I take a picture so I can go back to for reference. Works every time! It is always nice to make new recipes for your southern inspired board, but if you do not have time, just pick up a few ingredients from the store to put this board together with ease. This is a great idea to serve for your upcoming Super Bowl get together.
Southern Charcuterie Board
Choice of Ingredients for Board
Pimento Cheese (can be homemade, recipe below or store purchased)
Cream Cheese with Red Pepper Jelly (jelly can be homemade or store purchased)
Toasted Pecans (recipe below)
Pickled Okra ( homemade or store purchased)
Spicy Salami slices or smoked sausage
Grainy Spicy Mustard
Crisp Flatbread (drizzled with honey before serving)
Sharp Cheese Cookie (recipe below)
Sprinkle of olives of your choice
The flavors of the spicy salami, pimento cheese, olives and pickled vegetables are delicious together!
Spicy Pimento Cheese
1 (8) ounce cream cheese softened
16 ounce sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces chopped pimentos drained
4 ounce jalapeños jar drained and chopped
1/2 teaspoon dried onion flakes
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Mix all of the above ingredients in a mixing bowl with a mixer. Mix well until all ingredients are combined. Chill overnight or several hours before serving.
Place on your southern charcuterie board on a couple of leaves of fresh lettuce. It is delicious!
Toasted Pecans
One cup pecans halves
1 tablespoon olive oil, or butter (optional) salt
Preheat oven 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil for easy cleanup. Toss pecans in butter or oil and in a little salt if desired. Arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Toast for about 5 to 7 minutes stirring occasionally. Cool and placed on charcuterie board or store until ready to use in an airtight container.
Sharp Cheese Cookie
1 (8) ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup all purpose white flour
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 cup Rice Krispies cereal
With a mixer, mix together butter and cheese until well blended. Sift in flour and red pepper to cheese butter mixture. Fold in cereal. Chill overnight.
Roll in small balls and flattened slightly with fork. Bake 350° for 12 to 15 minutes on parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Store in airtight container until ready to serve. They freeze well also.
I have made this recipe and served it for many years, it is delicious and easy.
