The Gold Medal and Emmy Award-winning South Florida Youth Symphony’s recent indoor/outdoor concert at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden was a rousing success, playing to a standing-room-only crowd of more than 300.
The concert was co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, and with the support of the City of Coral Gables.
“The response to this concert was just fantastic,” said South Florida Youth Symphony Executive and Music Director Marjorie Hahn. “This was our most popular performance at Fairchild!”
In addition to the SRO crowd inside Fairchild’s Garden House, fans sat on the lawn or in chairs outside of the Garden House to listen to pieces ranging from Mozart to Gershwin.
Concertgoers also got the opportunity to participate in two post-concert events.
People were lined up for the chance to hold the SFYS Emmy Award, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In addition, children from Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead—as part of the Kiwanis sponsorship—got to interact with the musicians, learn about and play some of their instruments.
“The concert was amazing,” said nine-year-old Keys Gate third grader Alejandra Herrarte. “I was impressed on how they played songs together on so many different instruments. My favorite was when I got to see and play the harp. I didn’t know it was that big and heavy, but the sound is beautiful and soft.”
Herrarte’s mother, Princess H. Pillot-Herrarte, a teacher at Keys Gate was also impressed by the South Florida Youth Symphony.
“The concert was an extraordinary experience that we will cherish forever,” she said. “The young musicians made the audience feel how liberating music can be and how far creativity and talent can lead you. As an educator, I was delighted by the musicians’ interaction with the kids after the concert. It elevated the experience for our students and my family.”
In addition to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, the SFYS program is sponsored with the support by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Miami-Dade County Mayor and County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust (through public referendum, improving the lives of families and children making strategic investments in their future), Miami-Dade County Office of Management and Budget, State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, The Kirk Foundation, Publix Charities, and Nancy Friday Foundation.
For further information on the South Florida Youth Symphony—which is inviting young musicians to audition—contact the SFYS via email: MakeMusic@sfys.net or phone: (305) 238-2729.
