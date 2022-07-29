The South Florida Youth Symphony’s (SFYS.net) Summer Music Academy, held at Homestead Senior High throughout July, has been ‘highly successful’
according to organizers.
The free summer music program was sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations.
“The response of the community has been great,” said Alain Rodriguez, Homestead Senior High’s band director who headed up the SFYS Summer Music Academy and is a graduate of the Emmy Award-winning SFYS. “The kids wanted to learn and improve as musicians and we accomplished that and had fun at the same time.” Rodriguez was joined by his finance, Alexa Lugones, another SFYS grad, in leading the summer program.
According to SFYS Executive and Music Director Marjory Hahn, the success of the Summer Music Academy bodes well for the future of further SFYS
involvement in the South Dade Community.
“Our involvement with the Homestead Kiwanis has been the catalyst for us in the South Dade area,” said Hahn. “For the last two years the club has
supported our concerts at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, bringing students down to experience this type of music. The club also was the driving force behind our two free concerts at the Seminole Theatre, thus broadening the horizons of these children and the community as a whole.”
