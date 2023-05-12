The South Dade Senior High School Theater Magnet Program recently gave a performance of “Into the Woods,” a musical that features characters from various children’s fairy tales.
The story is about a baker and his wife who cannot get pregnant. So they find a witch who asks them to find various things from the woods, including a red cape, hair as golden as corn, a white cow and Cinderella’s slippers. Along the way, they meet Cinderella, Jack in the Bean Stalk, Little Red Riding Hood and others. Eventually, the baker’s wife becomes pregnant.
The two-hour show featured a lot of singing and dancing. It was the first musical performed at South Dade since 2019.
“The students really put in a lot of work. They learned the songs and spent hours in rehearsal. They had to learn a big show. For most of the students, this was the first musical they had performed. They had to get out of their comfort zone. Some had never sung in public before.” said Juan Espinosa, director of the South Dade Theater program.
It is a magnet program and students have to audition to accepted.
Nicole Lechin, who played a lead character, the baker’s wife, loved being in the play.
“My character gets to find objects in the woods to undo a spell. We put in a lot of work, and it was good to be part of this play,” she said.
Lechin has a passion for acting and theater and will study musical theater and marketing at Florida Atlantic University this fall.
Julio Martinez, who played the Baker, said he loved being a part of the play.
“This is something I love to do. Being in this play has been an adventure.
Kylie Cowley, played the role of narrator. She has enjoyed being a part of “Into the Woods.”
“It is a dark comedy, and it has been a positive experience to be a part of this play,” she said.
Alexandra Serrano has played the role of the witch.
“This has been a fun and interesting experience. I enjoyed playing my role,” she said.
Samantha Amador played the role of Jack.
“This was a fun role.
I enjoyed being a part of a musical. I like arts and drama,” she said.
The South Dade Theater Magnet Program won high honors at the recent Florida Thespian Festival in Tampa. They entered 14 dramatic presentation pieces and earned five superior and one excellent rating. Brayan Junco earned top honors for his work with pantomime. Many of the seniors who have been part of the program will go on to pursue professional careers in theater, according to Espinosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.