The South Dade seniors who had passed the certification to qualify as nursing assistants were honored with a special candle lighting ceremony as a symbol of their commitment to nursing. They read a pledge promising to uphold the values and goals of the nursing profession. They are now qualified to work as nursing assistants in locations such as hospitals or assisted living facilities.
Amiya Dukes participated in the ceremony and hopes to become a nurse practitioner. She is looking forward to working as a nursing assistant. This will be a first step in her career.
“I love helping people and I want a career as a nurse practitioner,” she said.
O’Lyvia Crusaw is also planning for a career in nursing. “My goal to help others and have a career in the nursing profession,” she said.
Some of the sports medicine students were recognized for earning Occupational Safety and Health Administration certifications. They are now more aware of the safety hazards in health care environments. They received their certifications through the University of Cincinnati and the National Institutes of Safety and Health.
This teaches them to identify hazards in healthcare environments, and will help them get a job in the healthcare industry.
Some of the students completed as much work as they could at South Dade High and will now go to South Dade Technical College to finish the requirements to become a registered medical assistant, according to Dr. Daniella Calcano, who teaches heath science courses and at the South Dade High Sports Medicine Academy.
Students in culinary arts and the automotive program were also honored.
South Dade honored students pursuing occupational certifications over several days. The students had the chance to meet with college representatives and working professionals in various industries. There were many healthcare professionals and some early childhood professionals who visited the campus. There were also people from the automotive industry and the military who came to discuss career opportunities. A representative from an aviation mechanic training program also came.
“We recognized the students who have shown leadership skills in their classes. These are students who organize other students in activities. These students have worked very hard,” said Dr. Calcano.
