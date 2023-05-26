The South Dade Senior High School dance program gave a performance of a show called “Video Music Awards.”
The show was performed by the magnet and elective dance students. There were about 250 students who danced to music from the 1980s to today.
“The dancers put on a show that was sold out both nights and it highlighted the iconic moments from the Video Music Awards that began in the 1980s and continue today,” said Ashley Wojnar, the dance director at South Dade.
The show featured a mix of songs by Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Bad Bunny, Madonna, Eminem and other well-known musicians. The show closed with the song Purple Rain.
“It was an artistic piece that included the throwing of purple powder, and the dancing was beautiful,” said Wojnar. “It was a very artistic piece. Many of the pieces were very emotional and brought parents back to their younger years. This show meant a lot to me because it was dedicated to my grandparents who both recently passed away. They were always very supportive of me when it came to my dance performance. All the kids who performed in show made me a very proud dance teacher.”
It takes a lot of heart and dedication to be a good dancer, according to Wojnar. “These are kids who like to shine on stage, and they want to practice hard. They love to work hard on perfecting their dance skills. We do three shows a year. They gain exposure throughout the three shows. The grown emotionally and gain technical skills throughout the year.”
Wojnar believes it is important to support the arts in schools because it is a way for young people to express themselves.
“It is more than just dance. We are a family at South Dade dance. They are making connections and bonds that will last a lifetime,” said Wojnar.
Naleigha Rios, a junior, loves to dance and enjoyed participating in the performance. She is part of the magnet dance program. “I love to perform in shows, and I love to rehearse. I would like a career in dance. It takes hard work and passion to do well in dance.” said Rios.
Maylene Aponte, a senior, has enjoyed being a part of the dance program at South Dade. “This is my last show.
I love to dance and this is a big show. I have many positive memories of dance at South Dade.” said Aponte.
Arnaz Zepeda, a senior said, “This show has been a lot of fun. For me, dancing is a passion.”
Many of the students who are graduating will pursue dance in college and some will seek professional careers as dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.