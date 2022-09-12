With the first day of Fall right around the corner, thoughts of delicious soups that can be served hot or cold come to mind. For something different, Granny Smith Apple Soup is a recipe you will want to try. It is just delightful served for a luncheon or evening dinner. Creamy Pumpkin Soup is a simple recipe you can serve any day of the week. Serve it for football games, holiday get togethers, and just about anytime you want a warm bowl of comfort. Best of all, both recipes are easy to put together and great to serve for leftovers. They freeze well also.
Granny Smith Apple Soup
4 to 5 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped
1 small onion, chopped
3 cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
2 cups heavy cream
Nutmeg and sour cream for garnish
In a sauce pan combined apples, onion, chicken broth, sugar, salt, and pepper. Simmer on low 20 minutes. Remove from heat purée mixture in blender. Return to saucepan and add cream. Heat on low, adjust seasonings to taste. Garnish with a small dollop of sour cream, sprinkle of nutmeg, and diced apple slices. This recipe may also be served cold. Refrigerate for three hours before serving. Make's 6 to 8 servings. Different and delicious!
Creamy Pumpkin Soup
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon white flour
2 cups pumpkin
2 cups of chicken broth (don’t skip the broth, it makes this pumpkin soup tastier)
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
Salt to taste
Sauté onion and ginger in butter. Stir in flour. Add pumpkin, chicken broth, milk and cream. Simmer on low five minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste. This recipe can also be made with fresh pumpkin instead of canned. Whichever you prefer works great both ways. To serve, garnish with a little chopped parsley, or chopped chives.
Tip: Try serving your soup in a attractive container or ramekin reflective of the holiday that’s in season. Your guest will love this!
