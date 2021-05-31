Whether shopping in-store or online, buying items that other consumers have already tested can save you time and money. For an inside look at what other shoppers love, check out resources like Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. All winning products are determined by a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.
Simplify grocery shopping by checking out the 19 Product of the Year food and beverage winners of 2021, listed by category:
• Alcohol: Uptown Cocktails
• Breakfast: ALDI-exclusive Aunt Maple’s Protein Pancake Mix
• CBD Ingestible: cbdMD CBD Gummie
• CBD Personal Care: Medterra Pain Cream + CBD
• Cheese: ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection 1,000 Day Gouda & 4 Year Cheddar
• Children’s Wellness: Mucinex Children’s FreeFrom
• Chips: ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips
• Coffee: ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Almondmilk Coffee Creamer
• Condiment: ALDI-exclusive Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning
• Convenience Meal: Del Monte Veggieful Pocket Pies
• Cookie: Keebler Chips Deluxe Original
• Eye Care: Systane Hydration PF
• Foot Care: Lotrimin Daily Prevention
• Fruit: Del Monte Deluxe Gold Pineapple
• Functional Beverage: Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar with Ginger & Turmeric
• Health & Wellness: Claritin Cool Mint Chewables
• Healthy Snack: ALDI-exclusive Clancy’s White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
• Sports Nutrition: POWERADE ULTRA
• VMS: Patchology Little Helpers
• Yogurt: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.