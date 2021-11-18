Seraphic Fire, South Florida’s professional vocal ensemble will open the Christmas holidays with its traditional a capella carols by
candlelight in South Florida’s most beautiful venues.
A Seraphic Fire Christmas:
Fri, Dec 10, 7:30 pm | Coral Gables | St. Philip’s, 1121 Andalusia Avenue
Sun, Dec 12, 7:00 pm | Ft. Lauderdale | All Saints, 333 Tarpon Drive
Wed, Dec 15, 7:30 pm | Miami | St. Sophia, 2401 SW 3rd Avenue
Thu, Dec 16, 7:30 pm | Ft. Lauderdale | Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW 9th Avenue
Fri, Dec 17, 7:30 pm | Coral Gables | First United Methodist, 536 Coral Way
Sun, Dec 19, 4:00 pm | South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center | 10950 SW 211 St, Cutler Bay
Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at SeraphicFire.org and by phone at 305.285.9060.
Audiences can expect to hear the Christmas melodies that make the holidays special for them such as Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful. On the program, and brand new for Seraphic Fire, is an arrangement of I Saw Three Ships by the American composer Edwin Fissinger. Patrons will also hear two arrangements exclusively created for Seraphic Fire: The Coventry Carol by Paul Rudoi, very beautiful and fascinating, as well as Patrick Dupre Quigley’s entrancing arrangement of I Wonder as I Wander.
Two additional new arrangements that will be performed – Away in a Manger and The Holly and the Ivy – are by the Norwegian composer Ola Gjielo. Gjielo has been very successful in the choral composition community and is known for beautiful atmospheric music reminiscent of Norway. The Christmas program also includes a smile-inducing
arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. In musical contrast, listeners will be spellbound by beautiful and mesmerizing Gregorian chant.
James K. Bass, associate conductor, leads the Seraphic Fire Christmas performances and touts it as “the most up close, personal, and intimate concert that we do.” He describes the powerful emotions the concert evokes: “People come up to me afterwards and say they had no idea the human voice could make sounds like that; the incredible crystal-like notes sung with no instruments, and only in candlelight.”
Bass reflects on his own emotions about the Christmas program: “I am really excited about being in person. Nothing replaces the intimacy of performing for our audience. Of the pieces on the program, I am always excited about Jesus Christ the Apple Tree. There are so many new audience members every year and watching them experience the performance of that music for the first time makes it feel like it’s brand new.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.