In most cases, attendees to a headliner performance at the Seminole Theatre aren’t familiar with the opening act. To date, all have been enjoyable, and the Thursday February 6, 2020 offering of Brennen Leigh and Melissa Carper was no exception. Leigh, songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player, and singer is a two-time Texas Music Awards Best Female Vocalist and 2018 Ameripolitan Music Honky Tonk Award winner. Carper, on bass, plays primarily with the Buffalo Gals Band and their debut album, “Brand New Old Time Songs”, came in at Number 2 on the European Americana charts in 2018. Both women have played internationally as well as in multiple states, and their lively numbers evoked chuckles, toe-tapping, and applause. “They’re really very good, aren’t they?”, was said more than once during the brief intermission.
In all likelihood if someone told Ray Benson, Floyd Domino, Lucky Oceans, Leroy Preston, Chris O'Connell, and Gene Dobkin their band, Asleep at the Wheel, would still be going strong fifty years later, they would probably have been a little skeptical. According to their website, 1970 was a time when many musicians chose to take a political stance with their songs. “We wanted to break that mold," said Benson. "We were concerned more with this amazing roots music, which we felt was being lost amid the politics. We were too country for the rock folks and we were too long-haired for the country folks. But everybody got over it once the music started playing."
More than eighty members have come and gone over the decades, to
include those who have left to perform with artists such as Bob Dylan, George Strait, Van Morrison, and Lyle Lovett. Ray Benson was center stage though at the Seminole when the band kicked off with, “Cherokee Maiden”. David Sanger on drums isn’t quite as senior as Benson, but has been with them for thirty-five years. With ten GRAMMY Awards and twenty-five studio and live albums, Asleep at The Wheel epitomizes Western Swing. The audience sang or mouthed the lyrics to familiar classics as the energy level never waned.
To round out the month of Showcase Series performances, The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads From Liverpool are making a second appearance
Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 and the now annual Pub Crawl is available before the show of Derina Harvey leading a Celtic rock group Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Scotsman Rus Anderson will be on hand February 29, 2020 for Rocket Man: an Elton John Tribute.
There are many more music and theatrical events planned for the year. Information about all the programming can be seen at http://www.seminoletheatre.org
The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00-6:00 p.m. Call 786-650-2073 or email: info@seminoletheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.