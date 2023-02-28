Our seasonal vegetables are perfect for putting together simple Salad in a Jar. These salads are so easy to make.
You can vary your vegetables according to your taste and use the seasonal vegetables that are available in our own hometown.
You can prepare them in advance, store them in your refrigerator with the lids on, and they will last you up to three or four days.
You can even pack them in an insulated bag or cooler to serve out of your home.
I know many friends who make these salads and take them to lunch at work. They say they love it so they do not have to go out and eat in a restaurant everyday. Sharing below some of the simple salads you can make.
Remember not to forget your protein in layering. It can be chicken, ham, tuna, meat, beans, bacon, or even left over steak or roast.
You can shake the jar to serve, or toss it with a fork until everything is mixed.
Traditional Layered Salad
Back in the day everyone would say you hardly go to a luncheon in someone’s home whether it was a bridge party luncheon, pool party or drop by, that they did not serve this Seven Layered Salad. So we converted it to Seven Layered Salad in a Jar.
2 to 3 pint size jars with lids
Chop lettuce about 1/3 cup for each jar, or more if you choose
Layer lettuce in bottom of jar, I used romaine
2 eggs ,hard boiled and chopped, place on lettuce
4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled, place on eggs, continue with 2 tomato’s chopped 2 Green onions chopped, cheddar cheese , frozen green peas thawed
Topping:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon chopped Herb of your choice
Spoon dressing on top of last layer in jar. Cover with top and chill. Last up to three days in refrigerator.
Chicken Taco Salad in a Jar
2 to 3 pint size jars with lids
Salsa or vinaigrette works great
Start with salsa in bottom, about 2 to 3 tablespoons per jar (can be homemade or store bought)
2 tomatoes, chopped, placed onto salsa.
1 can black beans drained and rinsed, add 1/4 cup per jar Continue layering.
Corn, 1/4 cup fresh or frozen
Green pepper, chopped (I used orange)
Purple onion, chopped.
Chicken, cooked and chopped (I used a roasted chicken cut up)
Shredded Taco Cheese.
Top with chopped lettuce of your choice.
Place lid on jar and store in refrigerator. These layered salads are so fun and versatile. It takes a few minutes to prepare them but you will be happy when you can just pull them out of your refrigerator or cooler and enjoy them.
Simple Strawberry Trifle
1 to 2 store bought pound cakes or homemade cut into cubes
1 quart strawberries hulled and cut into slices and tossed with 2 tablespoons white sugar
1 large container cool whip or fresh whipped cream if you prefer.
In bowl layer pound cake cubes, then strawberries, then whipped topping or whipped cream. Top with strawberry on top.
