While Zoo Miami prepares for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Sea Turtle Hospital scheduled for July 6th, a huge female loggerhead sea turtle that was likely injured by a shark, has necessitated emergency care to help save the life of this threatened species.
On May 22nd, Zoo Miami received a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), that a large female loggerhead turtle had been rescued from the Port St. Lucie Power Plant with a severe wound to its left front flipper, leaving only exposed bone and torn flesh, the apparent victim of a shark attack.
Upon arrival, the massive reptile weighed 388 pounds and was missing most of her left front flipper except for the exposed humerus bone. The turtle also had scars on its shell that indicated it had possibly been struck by a boat and bitten by another shark earlier in its life. In addition, after a close examination that included ultrasound, it was discovered that she was laden with eggs.
The Animal Health staff immediately stabilized the turtle in one of several special tanks designed to house sea turtles during treatment and rehabilitation to prepare them for release back to the wild. Once stabilized, she was given fluids as well as vitamins and food that included squid and crab.
On Monday, the turtle was carefully transported from the recovery tank to a special pen that was filled with sand in hopes that she would be encouraged to deposit her eggs so that they could possibly be salvaged. In order to assist in this endeavor, she was given calcium and oxytocin to help stimulate her egg-laying. By Tuesday morning, she had deposited over 100 eggs which were carefully collected so that they could be transported by the Miami-Dade Parks Sea Turtle Conservation Program staff with the approval of FWC and inserted into a man-made nest for incubation.
Following exams which included blood collection, X-Rays and an ultrasound, the turtle named “Baymax,” was prepared for surgery. The ultrasound exam revealed that she still had dozens of eggs within her and some of them emerged during the procedure. They were carefully placed in a bin of sand to be transported like the others.
The main purpose of the surgery was to remove the exposed damaged bone and treat the amputated limb in a way that would help prevent infection and provide the approximately 50 year old reptile with a more stable path towards healing. It is not uncommon for sea turtles to lose a limb to sharks or boat strikes. However, many adjust and continue to lead productive lives after losing the limb as long as they don’t succumb to blood loss or infection.
The entire procedure took several hours and was led by Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Marisa Bezjian and assisted by Zoo Miami Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Gwen Myers. The exposed bone was successfully removed and the surrounding wound cleaned and treated.
Though the procedure went well, this individual still has several challenges ahead of her and recovery is far from guaranteed. However, thanks to her care at Zoo Miami, she has received her best chance for survival and it is hoped that she will overcome those challenges and be back in the wild soon!
