Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.