While spring is the season of new beginnings, it is also the season of more sunshine and as the weather heats up, spring also brings increased energy usage – especially as many of us continue to spend more time at home.
To help you save energy this spring, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering some simple tips.
• Check windows for air leaks: Check your windows for drafts.
Re-caulking and using weather strips can help to keep the warm air outside.
• Leave incandescent bulbs behind: LED bulbs are 85% more efficient than incandescent bulbs and last 10 times longer.
• Try to block out the sun: Use thermal-backed drapes for your windows and sliding doors and keep them closed during the sunniest parts of the day to help keep your home cool.
• Always turn off your fan: Ceiling fans cool people – not rooms. Turn ceiling fans off when you leave a room.
Leaving them on in an empty room can drive up energy costs.
• Never leave your A/C filter dirty: Be sure to change the filter and make a habit of doing so within the timeframe recommended for your model.
• Inspect the ceiling for duct leaks:
If the ceiling is dirty around your A/C vents, that is a good indication of leaks in your ducts. Contact an A/C contractor to perform a duct test if that’s the case.
• Consolidate electronics with power strips: Easily turn off a group of
electronics at once when they’re not in use by consolidating several plugs onto a power strip. This could save you up to $100 a year.
• Get energy savvy: Install a smart
thermostat and control the temperature of your home from anywhere. When used appropriately, these can help a
single-family home save about 3% of total energy costs.
Looking for more ways to save this spring? Check out FPL’s various energy saving programs, like our ceiling
insulation and A/C rebates, no cost On Call program and free Energy Analyzer tool at fpl.com/save/programs.
