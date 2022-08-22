With higher gas prices and rising inflation putting pressure on finances, drivers are looking for ways to save on the cost of car ownership. On average, it costs between $15,000- $24,000 to own a car over a five-year period, including fuel, maintenance, insurance, repairs, financing and state fees.
While some of those costs are beyond your control, here are five things you can do to lower the cost of car ownership:
1. When shopping for a vehicle, compare prices at multiple dealerships and research factors that will influence the cost of owning a particular model car, such as its fuel efficiency, along with the estimated cost of repairs and parts replacements down the line.
2. Scan local gas stations for the best price and consider becoming a rewards member at grocery stores that offer fuel perks. Certain gas brands have rewards programs as well, many of which you can access via smartphone apps.
3. Consider setting up a savings account for car-related expenses. Earmarking some of your income for automotive needs will help ensure you can cover expected and unexpected costs.
4. Drive safely and more consciously to conserve fuel. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “obeying the speed limit, accelerating and braking gently and gradually, and reading the road ahead can improve the fuel economy of your vehicle by 15%-30% at highway speeds and 10%-40% in stop-and-go traffic.”
5. Talk to your insurance agent to make sure you are getting all the car insurance discounts you deserve. Erie Insurance offers a wide range of discounts and money-saving features, such as first accident forgiveness, diminishing deductible, reduced usage, youthful driver and college student. They also offer a discount for bundling policies and have an app called YourTurn that can reward you for safe driving. Drivers may earn up to $20 a month in gift cards.
At a time of rising prices people are looking for ways to reduce the cost of car ownership, and insurance is one place to start.
